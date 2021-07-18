ProximaX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,249.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.71 million and $8,249.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

