Public Index Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $87.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

