Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,658,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 3,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGZPY. Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OTCMKTS OGZPY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.47. 211,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,421. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.