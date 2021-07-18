Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEMIF remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,117. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

