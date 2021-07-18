Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PEMIF remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,117. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.63.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
