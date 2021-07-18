Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LRTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

LRTNF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 430,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,264. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

