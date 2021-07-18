Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGCMF remained flat at $$0.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74. Puregold Price Club has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Get Puregold Price Club alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Puregold Price Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.