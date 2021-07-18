Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 43,900 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Andersons worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,969 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.