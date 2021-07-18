Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.80% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

