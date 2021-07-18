Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 250,108 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Diversey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.