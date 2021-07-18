Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 86,100 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

