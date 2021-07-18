Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.48% of The First Bancshares worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. Analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

