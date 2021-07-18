Putnam Investments LLC Invests $3.89 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $677,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.