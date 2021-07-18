Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

