Putnam Investments LLC Sells 111,608 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,608 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of RadNet worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Insiders have sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,541 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

