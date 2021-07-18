Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $66,564.73 and $2,986.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

