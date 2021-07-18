Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

