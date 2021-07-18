QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

QAD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Get QAD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADB. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.