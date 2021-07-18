QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QNBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. QNB has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

