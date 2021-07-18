Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.65 million and $49,584.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,679.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.59 or 0.05996248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.01386354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00376677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00131794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00625849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00390098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00296477 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,442,470 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.