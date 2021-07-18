Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Hits $15.37 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $119,651.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,240,974 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

