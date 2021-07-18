R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.26 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,620 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

