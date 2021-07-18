RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,084 shares during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries accounts for 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 2.64% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.44 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

