Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 119,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.46% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFB stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

