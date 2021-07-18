Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

