Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

RADI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

