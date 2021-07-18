Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

