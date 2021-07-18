RAI Finance Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $29.22 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.