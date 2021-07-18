Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RMSYF stock remained flat at $$49.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

