Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Down 45.3% in June

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS RMYHY remained flat at $$11.85 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

