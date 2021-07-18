RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 103,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $2,086,360.26. Also, insider William Ho sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,278. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

