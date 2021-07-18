Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 417,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 258,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 4.33.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.