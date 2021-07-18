Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Raven Industries worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Raven Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after buying an additional 328,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.