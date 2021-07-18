Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $1,019.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00101291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00146819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.60 or 1.00339258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

