Ravencoin Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $540.59 million and approximately $80.32 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,231,315,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

