Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.76 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00008747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $154.65 million and $5.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,596 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

