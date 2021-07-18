Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.25 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00009013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $159.99 million and $5.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,968,125 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.