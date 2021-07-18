Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

