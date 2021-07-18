Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $113,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 4,024,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

