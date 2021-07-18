Razor Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $47,407.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

