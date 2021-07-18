RChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.75 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. RChain has a market cap of $72.75 million and $92,963.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00809401 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,715,341 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

