RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of RCI Hospitality worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

