RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
RCMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,721. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.