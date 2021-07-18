RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RCMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,721. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.