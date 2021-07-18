Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Realogy worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 140,623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Realogy by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 573,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 110,684 shares during the period.

RLGY stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

