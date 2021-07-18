Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

RRBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

