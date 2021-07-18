Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.61 or 0.99972257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.