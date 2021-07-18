ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $45.35 million and $437,945.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,506.77 or 0.99925881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.01202780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00362180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00368761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050858 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

