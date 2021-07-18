Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Redfin stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,385,824 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Redfin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Redfin by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

