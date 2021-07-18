RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Down 11.2% This Week

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

