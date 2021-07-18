RedFOX Labs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $443,128.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $443,128.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00291264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00125210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00155764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

