Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

